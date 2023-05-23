



by Girish Linganna





The Veda Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) is a three-stage, solid-propellant rocket that will be capable of lifting a payload of up to 2,000 kilograms into orbit. It is expected to have a maximum altitude of 200 kilometres.





Project Veda—or Vehicle for Defence Application—is a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) project to develop a new satellite launch vehicle (SLV) for the Indian armed forces trials for which are likely to begin soon. The SLV, codenamed Veda, will be used to put defence satellites into lower orbit for a variety of purposes—including surveillance, communication and navigation.





Three Stages of the Rocket





The first stage of the rocket will be based on the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). This will allow DRDO to leverage the existing technology and expertise that has been developed for the K-4 SLBM. The use of the K-4 SLBM technology for the first stage of the Veda SLV will help reduce the development time and cost of the SLV. It will also help ensure that the SLV is reliable and capable of meeting the requirements of the Indian armed forces.





The first stage of the Veda SLV will be a solid-propellant rocket motor that will provide the initial thrust to lift the SLV off the launch pad.





The second and third stages will be based on existing DRDO solid-propellant rocket motors.





The Veda SLV will be a road-mobile launch vehicle, which will allow it to be launched from a variety of locations. This will give the Indian armed forces greater flexibility in terms of when and where they can launch their defence satellites.





Project Veda is a major undertaking for the DRDO and is expected to take several years to complete. However, the project is seen as an important step in the development of India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





The Veda SLV will be a significant addition to the Indian armed forces’ arsenal. It will provide the military with the ability to launch its own defence satellites, which will give it greater independence and flexibility in terms of its operations. The Veda SLV is a project that is essential for the future of India’s defence and space programs. The program will also be a boost to India’s space program and will help further India’s position as a leading space-faring nation.





Key Benefits At A Glance





Increased Independence: The Veda SLV will allow the Indian armed forces to launch their own defence satellites, which will make them less dependent on other countries

Enhanced Flexibility: The Veda SLV will be a road-mobile launch vehicle, which will allow it to be launched from a variety of locations. This will give the Indian armed forces greater flexibility in terms of when and where they can launch their defence satellites

Boost To Space Program: Project Veda will be a boost to India’s space program and will help further India’s position as a leading space-faring nation





Challenges The DRDO Faces In Developing The Veda SLV





The Veda SLV is a complex and challenging project. It will require the DRDO to develop new technologies and systems and will be a major test of the organization’s capabilities

The Veda SLV is a costly project. The DRDO will need to secure funding from the Indian government in order to complete the project

The Veda SLV is a time-consuming project. It is expected to take several years for the DRDO to develop and test the SLV.





Despite these challenges, the DRDO is committed to developing the Veda SLV. The SLV is a vital project for the Indian armed forces and the Indian space program and the DRDO is confident that it will be able to overcome the challenges and complete the project successfully.





Girish Linganna is a Defence & Aerospace analyst and is the Director of ADD Engineering Components (India) Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany with manufacturing units in Russia. He is Consulting Editor Industry and Defence at Frontier India



