Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Grene Robotics has completed the successful acquisition of C4ISRT platform from Apogee C4I LLP, a first-of-its-kind indigenous defence technology company that has received multiple validations and implementations in this space.





In 2021, Grene Robotics introduced the world’s only comprehensive drone defence system – IndrajaalTM. IndrajaalTM has the ability to cover vast areas of up to 4,000 sq. km per system and can provide a comprehensive framework to defend against all classifications and all levels of autonomous drones, a press release said.





The system defends against various low RCS threats, including medium and high-altitude long endurance (MALE & HALE) UAVs, loitering munition, smart bombs, rocket showers, nano and micro drones, swarm drones, and more.





To further bolster IndrajaalTM’s capabilities, Grene Robotics has strategically acquired deep tech IP from Apogee C4I to further enhance its drone and anti-drone defence







