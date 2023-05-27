



Srinagar: In a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 52 Battalion, an active associate of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was arrested from the Cherji area of Kishtwar district on Friday.





A police spokesperson said that Kishtwar district police received inputs about the involvement of one Mohd Yousaf Chouhan of Cherji district Kishtwar in terror-related activities. A case was filed and accordingly at the Kishtwar police station.





SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal deputed teams of police along with the Indian Army and CRPF who later arrested the accused person. On his disclosure, a Chinese grenade was recovered from Cherji area.







