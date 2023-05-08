



India acquired 56 C295 aircraft in Sep 2021 to replace the (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet. The first 16 aircraft will be assembled in Seville, Spain, and delivered to the customer in ‘fly-away’ condition reports renowned defence magazine Vayu Aerospace.





The following 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by TATA Advanced Systems (TASL) in Gujrat, India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.







