New Delhi: In a significant milestone for the Indian Navy, its MH-60R multirole helicopters landed for the first time on the home-made destroyer, INS Kolkata. This achievement provides a major boost to the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability.





The MH-60R helicopter is a versatile platform known for its exceptional ASW, surveillance, anti-shipping and search and rescue capabilities, the navy said.





Its integration with Indian Navy warships will further strengthen the navy's capability to counter underwater threats, monitor maritime activities and conduct surveillance operations, the navy said.





The MH-60R is manufactured by Lockheed Martin.





India is buying 24 of these helicopters from the US government under the framework of foreign military sales. They are being modified with several India-unique equipment and weapons.





The navy received the first two of the choppers from the US in July 2021.





On its website, Lockheed Martin says its performance-based logistics programme for the US Navy's MH-60R helicopters enables 95 per cent flight readiness and availability - a rate unmatched by other maritime helicopters.







