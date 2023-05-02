



IAF pilots have started training on a C-295 transport aircraft simulator in Airbus's Spanish facility in Seville.





It was reported earlier that Spain will deliver the first military transport aircraft C-295 to the IAF in September.





The MoD had, in 2021, signed a contract with Airbus for 56 aircraft at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore.









Airbus will deliver 16 planes in a flyaway condition within 48 months of signing of the contract.





The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by Airbus-Tata consortium





All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite.



