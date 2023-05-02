Indian Air Force Pilots Start Training On C-295 Transport Aircraft At Airbus Facility In Spain
IAF pilots have started training on a C-295 transport aircraft simulator in Airbus's Spanish facility in Seville.
It was reported earlier that Spain will deliver the first military transport aircraft C-295 to the IAF in September.
The MoD had, in 2021, signed a contract with Airbus for 56 aircraft at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore.
Training for #IAF pilots commences on #C295MW #aircraft at #Airbus International Training Centre Seville, #Spain. pic.twitter.com/tLWseHiFbJ— Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) May 2, 2023
Airbus will deliver 16 planes in a flyaway condition within 48 months of signing of the contract.
The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by Airbus-Tata consortium
All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite.
A consortium led by TATA group and Airbus will manufacture 40 C-295 transport aircraft in Gujarat.
Engines, landing gear and avionics will be provided by Airbus Defence and Space and integrated on the aircraft by the TATA Consortium.
For the first time, the Airbus C-295 aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe. This is very significant for the domestic aerospace sector: The total cost of the project is Rs 21,935 crore.
The facility will eventually cater to export of the aircraft as well as for additional orders by the Indian Air Force.
