Gen Manoj Pande with Lt Gen RP Kalita





Imphal: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday landed in Manipur on a two-day visit to review the situation erupted in the aftermath of ethnic clash in the state.





General Pande was accompanied by the Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita.





“Gen Pande will meet the Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Security Advisor Kuldip Singh to discuss the situation,” an Indian Army official said.





Gen Pande and Lt Gen Kalita will also meet the ground commanders, including those from other forces, and review the law and order situation.





During his stay, he will also interact with the troops.





Gen Pande is scheduled to return on Sunday, while Lt Gen Kalita is likely to stay back for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur from Monday, Army sources said.





Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.





Owing to the internal security situation in Manipur, the State Administration had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3.





As an immediate response, Army and Assam Rifles deployed 135 columns to diffuse the situation by carrying out active domination of sensitive and fringe areas.





Approximately 35,000 civilians were evacuated to safe zones and immediate relief and humanitarian aid was provisioned to displaced civilians by the Army and Assam Rifles.







