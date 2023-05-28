Pakistan's National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, recommended that both Pakistan and India should restore full diplomatic ties.

The panel further recommended Islamabad that India and Pakistan can send back their respective high commissioners for their diplomatic assignments. In another surprising turn of events, FM Bilawal Bhutto told a Senate panel that his visit to India for SCO proved positive for Pakistan.

The source said that the top military brass is seriously reviewing the country’s economic conditions. The recent natural disasters—torrential rains and super floods—have wreaked havoc in the country, causing damages worth almost $10 billion.





The country’s struggling economy is not in a position to take the burden of the current political unrest.





Ties between the two countries have been frayed since PM Modi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted Indian-administered Kashmir partial autonomy. However, New Delhi has laid out its own conditions for "good relations," pointing to India's demands that Pakistan ends its is support for terrorism and violence.



