



Indian fighter jets and a marching contingent will participate with friendly forces in the French National Day parade which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend as the chief guest on July 14





“A marching contingent from the armed forces is being prepared for the National Day parade along with Indian Air Force fighter jets which will take part in the flight passed on the occasion. The Indian troops and aircraft will be marching with their French counterparts,” defence officials told India Today TV.





The French side had also sent a marching contingent to India in 2016 when their then president Francois Hollande attended the Republic Day parade as the chief guest.





PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour for the Bastille Day Parade. He has been invited by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and will travel to Paris. Bastille Day is celebrated as the National Day of France on July 14.





PM Modi’s visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries. India and France share a common vision of peace and security, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and uphold the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of India-France cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





The PM’s visit will also deliver the common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. It will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s G20 Presidency.







