



Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), undertook an official visit to Greece beginning June 23, 2025, at the invitation of Lieutenant General (P) Dimosthenis Grigoriadis, Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff (HAFGS).





Upon his arrival at the Papagou Military Base in Athens, Air Chief Marshal Singh was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour, underscoring the significance both nations attribute to their burgeoning strategic partnership.





The visit is a pivotal step in advancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of operations and training. During his stay, Air Chief Marshal Singh was extensively briefed on the organisational structure, mission, and operational activities of the Hellenic Air Force.





He engaged in high-level discussions with Greek military leadership, focusing on intensifying collaboration and reinforcing interoperability between the two air forces. These talks build upon the momentum of recent joint military exercises, notably “Iniochos 23,” the forthcoming “Iniochos 25,” and the multinational “Tarang Shakti 24,” which have significantly enhanced operational synergy and mutual understanding.





A highlight of the visit included the exchange of commemorative plaques and participation in staff talks, further cementing the camaraderie and mutual respect between the two air forces. Air Chief Marshal Singh is scheduled to visit the Hellenic Air Force Combat Wings and the Hellenic Air Force Academy at Dekelia Air Base in Tatoi, providing opportunities for deeper engagement and knowledge sharing at both operational and training levels.





This high-level engagement follows the 2024 signing of a Defence Cooperation Agreement between India and Greece, which institutionalised mechanisms for joint exercises, officer exchanges, and knowledge sharing.





Since the agreement’s implementation, joint training hours have reportedly increased by 15%, reflecting tangible progress in military cooperation.





Strategic analysts interpret the strengthening of Indo-Greek defence ties as a proactive response to evolving regional dynamics, especially in the context of tensions involving Turkey and shifting alignments in the Eastern Mediterranean. India’s growing presence is increasingly seen as a stabilising factor in the region.





Looking ahead, the partnership is expected to expand into intelligence sharing, joint technological development, and innovation in air combat systems, further solidifying India’s role as a key global defence partner and reinforcing regional security.





Based On ANI Report







