



Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Indian Navy has developed 'Rakshak' -- an indigenous facility that will enable the training of submarine crews for damage control under the harsh, realistic conditions that the force can face on board





While speaking about the country-made facility, Commanding Officer, INS Satavahana Commodore Rajat Nagpal said, "The main damage control and fire fighting training facility is a unique facility established for gaining submarines in damage control. The damage control facility is provided with two simulators and a fire fighting simulator; the damage control simulator is designed primarily to simulate various flooding emergencies in a constrained environment."





"The fire fighting simulator is designed to train personnel in fighting fire on submarines in a realistic environment, especially in difficult confined places." This facility is created to simulate fire responding to the likely fires on board the submarine, like an electrical fire, oil fire, and general fire," said Member Secret Rajan Rathi.





Defence Weapons Created Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission



Under PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, the country has achieved a remarkable feat as, for the first time, its defence exports breached Rs 13000 crore. In what may appear to be an indigenous milestone, the 155-millimetre, 52-calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, or ATAGS, which the DRDO is creating in collaboration with Indian groups, is a step towards a self-reliant India.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has produced several new weapons systems that are now being used as key parts of the India Pavilion. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the defence sector developed weapons like the Mounted Gun System (MGS), 25-tonne light tank, drone kill system and infantry training weapon simulator among other key weapons.





What Is The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission?



Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is a movement that was launched by Prime Minister Modi, in May 2020. Through this mission, the government aims to make India self-reliant in all aspects. The five major pillars of a self-reliant India are economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, and demand. In May 2020, the Centre also announced a package of Rs 2,000,000 crore (US$ 262 billion), equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP, for providing policy and financial support to the MSMEs and cottage industries of India. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, the government plans to implement various reforms for the development of the country.







