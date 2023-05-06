



London: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while interacting with the Indian community in the United Kingdom on Saturday, said that India at the moment is the "democracy which is most functional on any global parameters" and appreciated the community members for their contributions to the society and lending strength to India-Britain relationship.





He said, "India is proud of its diaspora. They are 24X7 ambassadors of Bharat - 1.7 million here and 32 million all over the world. They can be complemented for exemplifying and that exemplification is considered by every quarter that they remain fully committed to their karmabhoomi and also to janmabhoomi. This wholesome balance they strike with amazing capability."





"India at the moment is the democracy that is most functional on any global parameters, if you look at the three wings of the state - the legislature, the judiciary and the executive, you will find that executive, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed one-sixth of humanity to unimaginable level of all societal parameters and elements that go to alleviate the suffering of the people. Empowering the common man is taking place. Infrastructure growth, which could never be dreamt earlier, is a ground reality. You see it in road, rail, air or technological connectivity," Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said.





He stated that digital payment transactions amounted to 1.5 trillion in India in 2022. He said that India has 700 million Internet users and stressed that they have transformed India's service delivery system to a level which could not be imagined earlier.





"I had indicated to the Honourable members of Parliament and just to give an illustration, digital payment transactions amounted to 1.5 trillion in 2022 in India. 1.5 trillion in 2022, if I take these statistics in relation to US, UK, France and Germany taken together, it is four times," Dhankhar said.





He said that 110,000,000 farmers getting three times a year an amount so far equivalent to two lakh 20,000 crores directly into their account and without any middleman. He further said, "Look at the kind of transformation, revolutionary change that has taken place. Power corridors have been sanitized of power brokers."





Jagdeep Dhankhar said that there is the evolution of an ecosystem that enables every youth to fully unleash his or her energy and potential. He stated that skill development and capacity building is the new norm at every stage. He said that Education policy has been evolved after 34 years.





" There is evolution of an ecosystem and that enables every youth to fully unleash his or her energy and potential. And there are no fiscal constraints. If I look at mudra loans, look at the amount that has been distributed and each loane, most of them are women, has turned out to be job creator," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.





"Skill development and capacity building is the new norm at every stage. National education policy has been evolved after 34 years. I am a product of education. If I had not got a scholarship, I would not have been what I am today. Education is the most effective, potent transformational mechanism. It is education alone that takes care of inequities in society, brings about emancipation of the vulnerable and empowerment of youth. That is something which is happening in this country," he added.





Lauding the Indian judiciary, Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the judiciary in the country is "strong" from the apex court to down the line. He stressed that the reach of Indian judiciary for the common man has no parallel.





"We have at the moment one of the most enlightened souls as Chief Justice of India, a man who brings on the table huge experience, commitment, passion, mission, enormously talented. But look at the orders. It takes him no time to grant relief to an ordinary man," he said.





"There shall always be issues in dynamics of governance. There will not be a day that henceforth, there will be no issues, there will be. To examine our judiciary is spinally strong from the apex court down the line.Look around the reach of Indian judiciary for the common man has no parallel. Imagine how outstanding achievement it is," he added.





He said that Indian democracy at the moment is functioning at a level which is unmatched anywhere around the world. He praised the Election Commission of India and stressed that it can be a "lighthouse for rest of the world on how to conduct elections fairly efficiently in the shortest time."





"Look at our parliamentarians. Those who get elected to the House of the People. It's a toughest test. Those who are in the upper house, very talented. We are proud of our parliamentarians. In the process, if we examine a brief limited area and be judgmental about it will not be appropriate. So, I have no difficulty in saying that Indian democracy is functioning at the moment at a level which is unmatched anywhere in the world. Can you name any other democracy on earth where in where the Constitution provides constitutional mechanism at village level, at municipal level, at state level, at central level, at cooperative level, in Bharat all this is structured. Our institutions are spinally independent," Dhankhar said.





Dhankhar said that Indians should take pride in their historic accomplishments. Praising India for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic successfully, Dhankhar said that the vaccine dose was provided to people in a calibrated manner and the certification is available on the smartphone.





While interacting with Indian community in UK, Dhankhar said, "The moment of glory for India has come. The moment of glory of India is being reflected by ground reality. The world is recognizing it by all standards. Bharat is a land of opportunity, a favoured destination of investment and amongst the large economies even in a stressful period, fastest growing and that is being seen on the ground. And the reason for this is affirmative governance."





He stressed that there is new mantra in India which is more governance. He said that the world is feeling positive about the rise of India.





"A new mantra was minimum government, more governance. We are in times in Bharat now where an idea is not parked. There is no parking space for an idea. If the idea is good, it has to be executed fast. And that execution is taking place with big ticket investments in infrastructure, airports, ports and village development. Therefore, every one of you has to be 24X7 an ambassador of Bharat," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.





"A thought was indicated. Do we approve everything? We don't approve everything in the family. We don't approve everything with our progeny, our children. But it has to be collaborative. It has to be cooperative. It has to be with a mindset so that things look up. There is no scope for humanity if it has to develop in a peaceful environment and bring about global order to be in a state of confrontation. The world is feeling positive with the rise of Bharat at the moment. It will be a positive factor for stability of the world. 75th year of independence of Bharat "amritkaal" has been fully used. Every nook and corner has been subsidized. Heroes, unsung heroes of our freedom fight have been identified and honoured ," he added.





He said that India at the moment is the fifth largest economy and stressed that the credit goes to every hard-working Indian workers, farmer and effective policies of government.





"India has been rediscovered in an authentic manner. Firm foundation has been laid for what India will be in 2047 when centenary of its independence is to be celebrated. I said we are the fifth largest economy at the moment. By turn of the decade will be third. This achievement was beyond our dreams a few years ago. Credit goes to every hard-working Indian worker, farmer and effective governmental policies. Their honest execution in transparent and accountable manner. And look at our historical perspective in the world economy there was a time when India's share was more than that of any other country and that lasted for a fairly long period. We are retrieving it. Our development trajectory is geometrical, unstoppable. All these factors will tell you where India is heading," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.





Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet wrote, "Connecting with the living bridge between India and the UK! VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia interacted with members of the Indian Community in London, UK. VP appreciated the community members for their contributions to the society and lending strength to India Britain relationship."





He also interacted with former and current Members of Parliament of Indian origin in London. Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar arrived in London on Friday for a two-day visit to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III.





Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday interacted with Israel President Isaac Herzog, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Italian President Sergio Mattarella during King Charles-III's reception at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom. He also interacted with King Charles-III.





Dhankhar also joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by King Charles-III at the Marlborough House in London. He also met US First Lady Jill Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty during King Charles-III's reception at Buckingham Palace.





Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar arrived in London on Friday to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. The coronation of King Charles-III is scheduled to take place on May 6, eight months after he ascended to the throne.







