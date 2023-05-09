

The Kalvari class of stealth submarines are indigenously built by Indian shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) based on the French Scorpene® design. Two submarines commissioned the same year is a milestone and a testimony of the successful absorption of the technology transfer by MDL



Naval Group India, was established as DCNS India, it is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Naval Group that is headquartered in Paris, France.





Established in September 2008, it has its presence felt in 2 major cities: Mumbai and New Delhi. The main purpose of Naval Group to be in India would be to support the Indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ activities for Scorpene® submarine equipment, to develop the Indian defence eco-system, as well as to develop design services in India with talented Indian engineers.





In 2005, a contract of strategic importance for the nation was signed between France and India for the construction of six submarines through a License Agreement. MDL has forged a partnership with Naval Group (formerly DCNS) to build these submarines with P-75 Scorpene® submarine design under an intricate process for transfer of technology.





The Ministry of Defence and Indian Navy have chosen the shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for constructing these submarines. Through a contract named P-75, MDL has forged a partnership with Naval Group (formerly DCNS) to build these submarines with P-75 Scorpene® submarine design. The construction is undertaken by MDL with a true transfer of technology from Naval Group.





For smooth operation of this contract, Naval Group set up a dedicated team at the shipyard itself, and also established a 100% owned subsidiary: Naval Group India with the head Office in Mumbai. Naval Group India, along with its own activities, supports AOT activities and consistently helps Indian partners to contribute to the P-75 contract.





For a major part of the P-75 contract, Naval Group has a contractual obligation- Indigenisation, for which there are specific contracts for the provision of indigenously produced submarine equipment.





The dictionary defines indigenisation as the increase of local participation and capability to manufacture a product, or supply a service independently within a country instead of relying on foreign manufacturers or suppliers.





The commitment of indigenisation involves entrusting a part of the production of submarine equipment, from the third submarine onward, to the Indian industry.





Scorpene® is a new-generation, conventional-propulsion submarines of an intermediate size and highly capable in terms of mobility and discretion, they are suited to a very broad range of operations. The Scorpene® submarine in India sees a strategic transfer of technology program for manufacturing of submarines at MDL Shipyard in Mumbai. This versatile and high-endurance submarine can carry out missions both in the open ocean and in coastal waters. Extremely stealthy and fast, it has a level of operating automation that allows the crew to be limited to 25, which reduces its operating costs significantly.





Indigenization Thrust





This is a one of the crucial functions for Naval Group India under the scope of the P-75 Scorpene® project, which personifies the purpose of Make in India. Certain equipment for the submarines have been indigenised and manufactured at Indian partners premises in order to empower the Indian industry.





Endeavouring to create indigenous solutions at various levels, Naval Group India has also developed engineering capabilities for P-75 submarines in order to support the shipyard by rendering timely design & marine engineering solutions. The Engineering team of Naval Group India, has undergone training in India as well as in France, imparted by the engineering services from Naval Group Cherbourg.





Treading one step further, Naval Group India has taken support of existing Indian industrial solutions and has established partnership with Axis-Cades. This partnership involves continuous support to Design & Marine Engineering department of Naval Group India, through permanent integration of up to 20 qualified engineers who get on the job training for Scorpene® engineering.





Partnering with Axis-Cades has allowed Naval Group India to leverage its design skills by using indigenous design talent and training from Naval Group, France.





The mutual benefit brought about by flexibility and wide pool of knowledge allows us to answer to the engineering requirements of Naval Group India, of the shipyard, and thus P-75.





In order to continuously give thrust towards developing a robust eco-system for Indian defence, a dedicated team is in charge of liaising with MSMEs for participation in various defence projects. All MSMEs who partner with Naval Group India undergo a stringent qualification process carried out by Naval Group quality experts according to the set Naval Group standards.







