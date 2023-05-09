MoD Issues Request For Information (RfI) For High Mobility Vehicle 8X8 General Service
The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure approximately 823 Nos High Mobility Vehicle 8x8 General Service. The vehicle will be used for transportation of heavy equipment on metalled roads and tracks including towing of Trailers loaded with Tanks/ other equipment weighing up to 50 Ton weight.
The vehicle will be provided with 8x8 drive and be capable of operating as a General Service High Mobility load carrier with payload capacity of not less than 12,000 Kg on highway and 10,000 Kg in earthen roads. The platform should facilitate modification for other uses including troop carriage, containerization and other specialist roles.
Here Are The Operational Parameters Mentioned:
(a) The vehicle should employ contemporary technology in all its systems to deliver optimum performance and reliability.(b) Vehicle Dimensions and Weight: Unladen Vehicle Weight 13700 kg + 5% and Gross Vehicle Weight 28000 Kgs. The overall dimensions and weight of the vehicle should allow it to go across a bridge classification of Class-70. The max height of the vehicle should not exceed 3300mm.(c) The vehicle should have a facility for easy and quick conversion to flat bed configuration by removal of side walls, super structure and tail board. The vehicle should have locking arrangements for container transportation. The vehicle should have a facility for loading, unloading and lashing of vehicles/ Earthmovers on the Flat Bed.(d) Operating Temperature Range: The vehicle will be designed to operate in the temperature range of minimum - 5 0C to -150C and maximum 400C to 450C.
No comments:
Post a Comment