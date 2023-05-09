



The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure approximately 823 Nos High Mobility Vehicle 8x8 General Service. The vehicle will be used for transportation of heavy equipment on metalled roads and tracks including towing of Trailers loaded with Tanks/ other equipment weighing up to 50 Ton weight.





The vehicle will be provided with 8x8 drive and be capable of operating as a General Service High Mobility load carrier with payload capacity of not less than 12,000 Kg on highway and 10,000 Kg in earthen roads. The platform should facilitate modification for other uses including troop carriage, containerization and other specialist roles.