INS Vikrant being berthed at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, in Karwar, Saturday, May 20, 2023





For the first time, India's indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday berthed at the strategically key Karwar naval base.





The Indian Navy described the docking of the aircraft carrier at the base as a "landmark" in the context of ship-berthing capacity at the newly-built facility.





"In a first of it's kind for the Indian Navy, this berthing of INS Vikrant at the new aircraft carrier pier with a two-deck configuration providing enhanced ship support facilities is a substantial infrastructural feat," a Navy spokesperson said.





In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.





The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Indian Navy is expanding the strategically crucial naval base in Karnataka's Karwar as part of project 'Seabird'.





Once the base is fully operational, it will be one of the largest naval bases in Asia.