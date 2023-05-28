



Oslo: Pakistan posed a threat to Norway, according to the 'threat assessment report 2023' prepared by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) citing that the former country may use illegal ways to obtain details about the technology, Greek news website Directus reported.





As per the threat assessment report, Pakistan has the dubious distinction of appearing on the list of countries that pose a significant menace to Norway.





Pakistan is perceived to be posing a threat to Norway in terms of the proliferation of sensitive technology.





According to the Greek-based publication, Norwegian businesses, researchers and research institutes possess knowledge and technology that are sought after for the development of advanced weapons systems and weapons of mass destruction.





Since Norway is an oil-producing country with considerable expertise in related sectors such as the maritime sector, the country possesses valuable competence in the field of advanced subsea technology.





As per the Directus, Pakistan may use two ways to achieve the proliferation of sensitive technology. On one hand, it will install its researchers in education and research institutes in Norway to illegally obtain sensitive technology and transfer it to Pakistan for development programs for weapons systems. On the other, it will try to circumvent Norwegian export control regulations to obtain Norwegian technology that is not permitted to purchase under Norwegian export control regulations or because of Western sanctions.





The national threat assessment made by the PST is one of the three official threat and risk assessments published during the first quarter of every year. The remaining two are published by the Norwegian Intelligence Service and the Norwegian National Security Authority. The PST is Norway's domestic security service. Its main task is to investigate and prevent serious offences that threaten national security. This includes the identification and assessment of threats related to intelligence, sabotage, the spread of weapons of mass destruction, terrorism and extremism.





Directus suggested that the Norwegian authorities have to sensitize its companies about the nefarious designs of Pakistan in obtaining sensitive technology. Stricter export regulations and intense scrutiny of research scholars from Pakistan are the need of the hour for Norwegian authorities if they want to prevent sensitive technology from falling into the wrong hands.





This report shows that Pakistan seems to be an 'all-weather' friend of China. Earlier, Dutch Annual Intelligence Report categorized Beijing as the biggest threat to the country, now Pakistan finds itself among the list of countries that pose significant threats to Norway.







