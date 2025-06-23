



Lt Gen Abu Tayub Md Zahirul Alam, a figure with a controversial reputation for his alleged pro-ISI leanings and anti-India stance, is reportedly set to be appointed as Bangladesh's Deputy National Security Adviser by the Md Yunus-led interim regime.





This potential appointment has raised significant concerns among regional observers, particularly given Zahirul Alam’s history of close ties with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and his role in promoting anti-India sentiments within Bangladesh’s security establishment. Zahirul Alam is a batchmate of the current home advisor, Jahangir Alam, and the late Sayeed Iskandar, brother of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia—both individuals known for their pro-Pakistan inclinations.





During the 2001-2006 BNP government, Jahangir Alam served as the head of the border guards, a period marked by increased cross-border tensions.





Zahirul Alam’s connections with Islamabad are well documented, most notably his decision to grant Pakistani military officials access to Bangladesh’s National Defence College during his tenure as commandant.





His subsequent appointment to the board of trustees of Hamdard Laboratories Bangladesh further cemented his influence in both military and civilian spheres. Notably, Zahirul Alam shares a hometown with Yunus in Chittagong, which is seen as a key factor behind his elevation to the deputy NSA post in the current interim regime.





The move is viewed by Dhaka-based experts as potentially damaging to Bangladesh-India relations, especially at a time when regional security cooperation is crucial. Zahirul Alam’s close associate, Major (retd) Sayeed Iskandar, was a prominent BNP parliamentarian and the founding chairman of Islamic Television, known for supporting anti-India and extremist elements.





Iskandar, who managed BNP’s election affairs in 2001, was also allegedly involved in providing arms and training to insurgent groups operating in India’s northeast, particularly in Mizoram and Assam. His death in 2012 did little to diminish the legacy of these networks.





The prospect of Zahirul Alam’s appointment as Deputy NSA is thus seen as a move that could embolden elements within Bangladesh that are sympathetic to Pakistan and hostile to India, potentially undermining years of diplomatic and security cooperation between Dhaka and New Delhi.





Regional analysts warn that such a development could not only strain bilateral ties but also embolden extremist and insurgent elements in the region, threatening broader South Asian stability.





Based On ET News Report







