



Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached Japan's Hiroshima to attend G7 Summit, was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in a grand manner.





After reaching Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima, Indians residing in Japan gathered outside the hotel. PM Modi met with the children and interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora. "PM Modi met us, and he said he was happy to meet us too...." say young girls who met PM Modi outside Sheraton Hotel.





While another person said, "PM Modi met everybody like family."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday to attend the G7 Summit.





"Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders," tweeted PM Modi.





It is to be known that PM Modi is the Indian Prime Minister since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974. Prior to this, was Jawaharlal Nehru, who visited Hiroshima in 1957.





As part of the annual G7 summit to be held between -- 19-21 May, PM will attend the G7 Summit under Japan's presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida.





He will also participate in the Quad Leaders' Meeting and join the G7 leaders when they visit the Peace Memorial Park, which is dedicated to the victims and survivors of the atomic bomb attack in 1945.







