



Today, the final test in a series of tests, was completed to qualify the Crew Module Propulsion System for the Gaganyaan Program. The test was conducted for a duration of 602.94 s and all the parameters were as expected. With this test, the Crew Module Propulsion System has undergone 14 tests under nominal and off-nominal conditions for a cumulative duration of 3,429 seconds.





The system, consisting of 12 Nos. of 100 N thrusters and associated flow control components, will provide three-axis control to the Crew Module during re-entry, from an altitude of 170 km to 7 km till the deployment of the parachute-based deceleration system.





The Crew Module Propulsion System was designed and developed at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of ISRO and the tests were carried out in the test facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri.







