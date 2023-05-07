



Rajouri: A terrorist said to be part of the group that attacked civilians at Dhangri village earlier this year was killed during an operation on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited an army base and took stock of the overall security situation, officials said.





Another terrorist was believed to be injured in the early morning encounter in the Kesari hill of the forested Kandi area during 'Operation Trinetra' which was launched a day after five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer injured when ultras triggered a blast targeting a search party in Kandi forest.





"In the ongoing joint operation in Kandi forest, Rajouri sector, by Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, at around 7 am, the cordon, while closing in, spotted and pinned down the terrorists.







