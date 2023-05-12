

T-Hub, Telangana's innovation ecosystem, on Friday announced a collaboration with Collins Aerospace, a leader in the aerospace and defence industry to drive innovation in aerospace industry. A press release from T-Hub said the collaboration is part of the Collins initiative that aims to foster technology innovation with Deep Tech small-to medium-sized enterprises.

As part of the collaboration, T-Hub has been named the inaugural Activation Site, a designation given annually by the program for a leading global start-up accelerator to support outreach and engagement within a targeted ecosystem.





Through this initiative, world-class start-ups and scaleups will benefit from funding and collaboration opportunities with Collins Aerospace and T-Hub's expertise as the world's largest innovation campus to drive the project's objective.





The goal is to create and field new products and services by combining Collins' expertise with the innovative solutions of start-ups.





T-Hub will assist in outreach to top global start-ups and scaleups with expertise in the four open collaboration opportunities: Extravehicular Space Mobility, High-Performance Batteries, Autonomy for Small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and Composites Recycling.





Shortlisted companies will be invited to a Collaboration Day with programme leadership from Collins, which could result in funding to execute a rapid proof-of-concept project with one of the Collins Aerospace programme teams.







