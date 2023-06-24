



Washington: American President Joe Biden has reiterated US support for India's permanent membership in the reformed United Nations Security Council





The US also reaffirmed its support for India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and committed to continue engagement with like-minded partners to advance this goal.





Biden welcomed India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2028-2029 considering India's significant contribution to the UN system, commitment to multilateralism and active engagement in the intergovernmental negotiation process on Security Council reforms.





In the joint statement released by India and the US, the two nations reaffirmed their commitment to counter any attempts to subvert the multilateral system unilaterally.





US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the need to strengthen the multilateral system.





The joint statement released by India and US reads, "In this context both sides remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council."





"Sharing the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden reiterated US support for India's permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council(UNSC)," the joint statement read.





It further said, "In this context, President Biden welcomed India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2028-29 term, in view of India's significant contributions to the UN system and commitment to multilateralism, as well as its active and constructive engagement in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations process on Security Council reforms, with an overall objective of making the UNSC more effective, representative, and credible."





PM Modi and US President Biden underscored the important role nuclear energy plays in global decarbonization efforts and affirmed nuclear energy as a necessary resource to address the climate, energy transition and energy security needs of the nations.





The two leaders noted ongoing negotiations between the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) for the construction of six nuclear reactors in India.





In the joint statement, Biden and PM Modi reiterated their commitment to a "free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous India-Pacific region" with respect to territorial integrity and sovereignty, and international law. The two leaders raised concern over "coercive actions and rising tensions" and oppose unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force.





The two sides emphasized the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as mentioned in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight, in addressing challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas.





Earlier this week, PM Modi in an interview with The Wall Street Journal called for reforms to global institutions like the United Nations to make them more representative in the multipolar world order and of the world's less affluent countries from the consequences of climate change to debt reduction.





When asked whether India would like to be a permanent member of the 15-member Security Council, PM Modi said there has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the council and "The world should be asked if it wants India to be there."





PM Modi sought to portray New Delhi as the natural leader of the global South, in sync with and able to give voice to developing countries' long-neglected aspiration, according to The Wall Street Journal.





"India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role on the world stage," the Prime Minister said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He said, "We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world."







