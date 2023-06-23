



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Jaipur-based South Western Command on June 23, 2023. He was received by General Officer Commanding-In-Chief, South Western Command Lieutenant General BS Raju. During the visit, the CDS interacted with the senior officers of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. He also discussed the operational aspects related to the Command.





Addressing the officers, the CDS emphasised on the commitment of the Armed Forces towards strengthening the jointmanship, optimising resource allocation and creating an environment to highlight the importance of synergy and modernisation of the Armed Forces.





He urged the soldiers to be Ready, Resurgent and Relevant in the current era and highlighted the crucial role of Atmanirbharta in defence. He emphasised that soldiers must keep themselves up-to-date with the latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats and counter measures. He complimented the Command for its operational readiness and exhorted all ranks to continue to strive for excellence.







