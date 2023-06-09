



ISRO Chairman Somanath indicated that the first abort mission on special test vehicle could slip to Aug. “...May be the first test mission will happen in August although we'd initially thought about July. Such delays happen when doing things for 1st time,” he said.





After the first mission, he said ISRO will have the second one by the end of this year, which will be followed by an uncrewed mission possibly by the beginning of next year. “LV human-rating successful, & industries are delivering crew module, other systems. For me, there are 8 major tests & if all are successful, human mission will be in 2024-25 but if face challenges, which is quite natural, I've to discount the schedule,” he said.