



New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday held talks with visiting Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and both the leaders underlined their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and people-to-people ties.





"Hon'ble Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Mr. Enrique A. Manalo, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," according to a tweet by the Vice President's official Twitter handle on Wednesday.





"Discussions focused on the shared values and complementarities that form the foundation of the two nations. Both leaders underlined their commitment towards imparting a renewed impetus to the India-Philippines bilateral relations, and further strengthening of people-to-people ties," it said.





Enrique Manalo arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a four-day visit to India.





The Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said India and the Philippines are working together to amplify their voices for the developing world in the global discourse, adding that Manila supports New Delhi's endeavours to enhance not only the effectiveness but also the accountability of the United Nations.





"To this day, we (India and the Philippines) are working together to amplify their voices and perspectives of the developing world in all important global discourses," he said while addressing a Lecture on 'Shared values and common outlook: The journey of Philippines-India Cooperation.





The lecture was hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).





Stressing the need for a responsive global order, he said, "The Philippines appreciates India's advocacy for a reformed multilateral system that promotes inclusivity, transparency and accountability. Through collaboration and constructive engagement, we help shape a more equitable and responsive global order."







