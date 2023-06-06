



In a significant milestone for Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), an indigenously developed heavy-weight torpedo Varunastra successfully engaged an underwater target on Tuesday, June 6, off the western seaboard. The successful engagement of an underwater target by a Made-in-India heavy-weight torpedo is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's and DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.





In an eight-second long video released by the Indian Navy, Varunastra torpedo is seen hitting a target, which looks like a submerged pontoon, in the sea. As soon as the torpedo hits the target, there is a huge blast and the pontoon is obliterated and the shockwaves of the blast force the seawater to rise.



