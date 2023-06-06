



Germany can and ought to do more in the Indo-Pacific in a partnership with India in view of the sense of unpredictability surrounding it, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday, amid growing global concerns over China's increasing military muscle flexing in the region. After his wide-ranging talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Pistorius said the process relating to India's proposed procurement of six submarines is yet to be completed and that the German industry is at a "good place" in the race for the contract.





Officials said India's plan to procure six stealth conventional submarines at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore figured in the talks and Pistorius showed Germany's interest in the project.





One of the contenders for the contract is Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).





"The procedure is not finished yet, but I think the German industry is at a good place in that race," Pistorius told reporters when asked about the deal.





In June 2021, the defence ministry cleared the mega project to domestically build six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy.





The submarines will be built under the much-talked-about strategic partnership model that allows domestic defence manufacturers to join hands with leading foreign defence majors to produce high-end military platforms to reduce import dependence.





Ways to co-develop key military platforms by India and Germany and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific figured prominently in the talks between the two defence ministers.





Pistorius arrived in Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India. It is the first visit of a German defence minister to India since 2015.





"I think we should and we can and we ought to do more in that region (Indo-Pacific) in a partnership with India. Because we are approaching times when we cannot really predict what is going to happen in the next few years," Pistorius told the media in German.





"And we need strategic partners like Indonesia, like India, for example, to make sure that the law of free navigation and the free trading routes will be achievable during the next decade too," he said.





Pistorius said Europe has a role to play in the Indo-Pacific region.





"We have totally agreed about the German and European role in the Indo-Pacific. We agreed that more engagement of Europe and Germany is necessary to play a relevant part in that game -- it is not a game, but you know what I mean," he said.





Talking about Berlin's role in the Indo-Pacific, the German defence minister indicated that his country will deploy military assets in the region next year as well.





He said the Indian side appreciated the Indo-German military exercise.





"We were both of the same opinion. We need more cooperation, literally, not just by exercises but also by cooperation in the defence industry elements and we are working on it, for example, regarding the submarines, but also regarding other materials we are talking about," he said.





There has been a convergence of views between India and Germany on ways to deal with many pressing global challenges. Both sides have been underlining the importance of an effective rules-based international order and respect for the fundamental principles of international law as enshrined in the UN Charter.





In October, German Ambassador Phillip Ackermann said India should play the role of a "guide" in the overall global efforts to ensure a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.







