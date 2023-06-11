INS VIKRANT and INS VIKRAMADITYA during the recently concluded multi-carrier exercise





Even though INS Vikrant is headed for “guarantee refit” at Cochin shipyard, INS Vikramaditya is fully operational and ready to chart Indo-Pacific





After the Indian Navy showcased its maritime teeth and flawless execution of two carrier battle group operations off the coast of Goa in the first week of June, India’s latest aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is headed for a “guarantee refit” at Cochin Shipyard and will be prepared for long endurance operations by the end of 2023.





Around June 3-4, the Indian Navy put out its formidable maritime capabilities on display with strike forces headed by INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant wargaming on high seas in Arabian sea with 35 MiG-29K strike aircraft, newly acquired MH 60 R helicopters from US, and a host of warships and submarines. The synchronized war drill was watched by top naval commanders as India projected its dominance in the Indian Ocean.





Even though INS Vikrant is headed for its mandatory “guarantee refit”, the INS Vikramaditya carrier is fully operational after a major overhaul last year and will be charting oceans this year. The Indian Navy will be sending its warships, submarines and P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft for the Quad Malabar exercises off the coast of Sydney this August with serious multi-level participation from US, Japan, and host Australian Navy.





While INS Vikrant is getting refitted, the Narendra Modi government is also expected to take a decision on acquiring possibly 26 Rafale-Maritime aircraft for the new aircraft carrier to maintain operational synergy and seamless maintenance of its top end fighter platforms with the Indian Air Force. The IAF’s Rafale fighters will be seen in action at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in France with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance at the show.





The Indian Navy is also expected to get 10 Sikorsky multi-role helicopters from the US by the end of this year with remaining joining the fleet next year.





Given that the Indian Navy has the maritime capability to project dominance in the Indo-Pacific, it is no longer either operationally or doctrinally bound between the Straits of Malacca and the Gulf of Aden as was projected in the past. While the Indian Navy is projecting demand for a third aircraft carrier, the Navy has plans to deploy one carrier on the east and another carrier on the western seaboard of India with mission specific deployments and no maritime diplomacy.





With China investing in ports and bases in ASEAN, Indian sub-continent and the Middle East the Indian Navy has to also look at new bases to operate in the south Indian Ocean and deter any sub-continental power to host Chinese PLAN warships. India is also seeking investments from oil rich powers in the Middle East to invest in ports in Indian Ocean littoral states so that there is ready infrastructure for future maritime security of the Southeast Asia region. That city state of Singapore has the largest military in the ASEAN does not bode well for countering the challenge of expansionist Chinese Navy.







