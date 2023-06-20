



Washington: Excitement to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressing a joint session of the US Congress is brewing not only among the Indians but can also be seen among US Congressmen as welcome messages for PM Modi's historic State visit continue to pour in.





Indian Embassy in the US has shared the videos of the two Congressmen- Scott Perry and Nick LaLota on its official Twitter handle.





Congressman Scott Perry, who is the US representative for Pennsylvania's 10th congressional district, said that he is looking forward to hearing PM Modi's address to the US Congress.





"I look forward to hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the US Congress and working to continually strengthen the relationship between our two countries. Jai Hind, May God Bless America," Perry said in the short video message.





Congressman Nick LaLota, who represents New York's 1st congressional district, said that he was excited to see PM Modi and wished for a never-ending India-US friendship.





LaLota said, "Prime Minister @narendramodi, I can't wait to see you and I am excited to see you. And I wish you and all the people of India our continued and everlasting friendship."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emplaned for his historic State visit to the United States and he is set to address a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday.





In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said, this visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of India-US partnership. He said that the India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors and the USA is India's largest trade partner in goods and services.





Prior to his departure, PM Modi tweeted, "Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UNHQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more."





"In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," PM Modi's tweet added.





Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM @narendramodi sets off on a visit to USA and Egypt. In the first leg, commencing in New York and then on to Washington, a historic first Official State visit to USA with a packed program awaits. The visit will set the stage for further accelerating India-US partnership."





PM Modi was invited by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. After his US visit, PM Modi will then travel to Cairo to pay a State visit to Egypt from June 24-25.







