



Norwegian Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Hans Jacob Frydenlund, paid a visit to the Chairman, ISRO, Shri Somanath S, at the ISRO Headquarters on June 7, 2023. Accompanying the ambassador were officials from Kongsberg Satellite Service (KSAT), a Norway-based organization specializing in satellite communication and maritime surveillance services.





The Chairman welcomed the visitors and appreciated Norway's technical support to the Indian Space programme. He provided an overview of India's progress in involving private players in the space domain and highlighted the opportunities available for foreign participants.





The Norwegian Ambassador acknowledged the numerous commonalities between India and Norway, including their shared democratic values, focus on oceans and climate issues, and technological competencies. He also recognized the growing influx of talent from India to Norway, indicating the strong ties between the two nations.





Indregard Marte, Chief Commercial Officer of KSAT expressed the company's eagerness to transition from a supporting role to establishing technical partnerships with ISRO and India. She specifically mentioned KSAT's plans for satellite communication services and maritime surveillance services. ISRO extended an invitation to the KSAT team to explore the expansion of its navigational services for ship and aircraft monitoring to the global stage, proposing the establishment of a ground station in India.





The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement on the importance of maintaining a continued partnership and fostering increased engagements between India and Norway in the field of space exploration and technology. Both sides expressed their commitment to further collaboration and cooperation in the future.







