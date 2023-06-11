



The aircraft-shaped balloon, having PIA written on it, lying on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district





Jammu: An aircraft-shaped balloon, having the logo of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it, was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday.





The mysterious balloon, which is black and white in colour, was found lying on the ground in Hiranagar in Kathua district.





Security forces seized the balloon and launched a search operation in the area to investigate where the balloon came from.





In February this year, an aircraft-shaped green and white balloon, with the logo of PIA imprinted on it, was spotted in an apple orchard in Shimla.





On May 20, Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel said they shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar and seized a bag containing suspected narcotics.





The previous day, the BSF intercepted four Pakistani drones and shot down three of them along the International Border (IB) in Punjab.







