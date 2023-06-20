



New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand reception as he landed at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday.





People were seen chanting 'Modi Modi' slogans and waving tricolours.





PM Modi also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora, greeting them and shaking hands with them.





He has arrived in New York on the first leg of his historic state visit to the United States.





During his visit to New York, PM Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts today.





He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.





US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.





On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.





He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.







