



Belgrade: President Murmu who reached Serbia in the final leg of her two-nation visit on Wednesday said that Serbia has emerged as a new film destination for Indian filmmakers.





Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Wednesday, Droupadi Murmu said that she has been told Indian movies have been popular in Serbia.





"I am told Indian movies have been popular in Serbia, and Serbia has emerged as a new film destination for Indian filmmakers. Many Serbians also have a deep affinity for India's spiritual heritage, including Yoga. I am also told that Ayurveda is recognized here as a system for cure and treatment," she said.





She further said that India and Serbia have always shared an understanding of each other's core interests.





President Murmu said she was looking forward to meeting with the Serbian minister and government officials during her visit.





The President interacted with the diaspora and friends of India at a Community Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Serbia, Sanjiv Kohli, in Belgrade.





Addressing the gathering, the President said that India and Serbia are ancient lands. In the modern era, India's relations with Serbia were particularly defined in the context of the Non-Aligned Movement, she noted, adding that India and Serbia have always shared an understanding of each other's core interests.





She added that based on this bilateral foundation, she would look forward to interacting with the Serbian leadership during her visit, the office of the President of India said in a release.





Expressing her gratitude to the friends of India in Serbia and the love and adulation that she has received, the President underlined that their contribution to building friendship and understanding between Serbia and India is crucial.





Pointing out India's role as a first responder, a voice of the global south and a responsible development partner, President Murmu said Serbia has been a valuable partner in India's sustainable development cooperation programmes.





"Each of these aspects reflects our quest towards becoming a leading power," she added.





President Droupadi Murmu reached Belgrade, Serbia, earlier on Wednesday, in the final leg of her two-nation visit to Suriname and Serbia.





The ongoing visit by President Murmu marks the first such visit by an Indian head of state to Serbia. In a special gesture, she was received by the Serbian President





Aleksandar Vucic, and accorded a guard of honour at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.





From the airport, the President travelled to Gandijeva Street where he paid his respects at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.







