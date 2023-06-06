



New Delhi: Indian Navy divers and Marine Commandos are in the Maldives for the sixth edition of Exercise Ekatha with Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) from 4th June to 3rd July. The annual exercise is conducted between the two forces to enhance interoperability in diving and special operations.





Earlier, the fifth edition was held from 5th September 2022 to 3rd October 2022, Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdullah Shamaal handed the certificates to the Indian Navy training team.





The High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi handed over certificates to the Marines of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the MNDF Marine Corps.





Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdullah Shamaal as well as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy, Vice Admiral M. A. Hampiholi addressed the attendees at the ceremony.





Commander of MNDF Marine Corps, Special Operations Group, Captain Hussain Shafeeq delivered the opening and welcoming remarks while the conduct report of the exercise was reviewed by Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy training team, Mahesh Kumar.





The ceremony that concluded with the national anthem of Maldives was followed by the exchange of mementoes and a display of weapons used in the exercise.





Exercise taken part by 30 marines of MNDF Marine Corps, Special Operations Group and 10 marine commandos from the Indian Navy focused on combat shoot, VBSS, demolition, CQB, divator diving, rebreather diving, and diving operations.





Attendees at the closing ceremony included the Commandant of MNDF Marine Corps Brigadier General Wais Waheed, General Officers of MNDF, Commandant of MNDF Coast Guard Colonel Ibrahim Hilmy, Commander of MNDF Central Area Command Colonel Ahmed Fathih, Indian Defence Advisor to the Maldives Captain Mahesh C. Moudgil, some officer of MNDF Central Area Command, and officers of SOG







