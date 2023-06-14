



Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has urged the United States to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and in a phone call to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington should respect Beijing's position on Taiwan, reported Xinhua News Agency.





Qin also told Blinken, who is scheduled to visit China, in the coming weeks that the US must stop undermining China's sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition.





The two ministers engaged in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday when Qin asserted China's stance on Taiwan and other core concerns, as per Xinhua, the official state news agency of China.





Following their conversation, Blinken tweeted, "Spoke tonight with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang by phone. Discussed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication as well as bilateral and global issues."





Spoke tonight with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang by phone. Discussed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication as well as bilateral and global issues. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 14, 2023









US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller said that Blinken and Qin discussed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC (People's Republic of China) relationship to avoid miscalculation and conflict.





The two ministers also addressed a range of bilateral and global issues and made clear the US would continue to use diplomatic engagements to raise areas of concern as well as areas of potential cooperation.





CNN citing sources said that preparations for Blinken's travel to Beijing are ongoing.





The US Secretary of State's visit to China's capital was originally slated for February, but it was postponed after a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States sparked indignation from the Biden administration.





The two countries are striving to restore normalcy in the relationship after an unusually tumultuous and stressful year, CNN reported.





Asked about Blinken's planned travel to China, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on June 7 said, "We have no travel for the Secretary to announce; as we've said previously the visit to the People's Republic of China will be rescheduled when conditions allow."







