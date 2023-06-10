



Contract for construction of 11 x Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile (ACTCM) Barge was concluded with Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane, a MSME, in consonance with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India. First Barge of the series LSAM 15 (Yard 125) has been delivered to Indian Navy on 09 Jun 23.





The Barge has been built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 30 years. With all major/auxiliary equipment sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the Barge is proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Ministry of Defence.





Induction of ACTCM Barges will provide impetus to Operational commitments of IN by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.







