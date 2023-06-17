



Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has won an international order from Norway-based Wilson Ship owning AS for the design and construction of six new generation diesel-electric 3800 DWT general cargo vessels. The contract is signed with an option for additional eight vessels.





The “Future proof Dry Cargo Vessel” designed by Conoship International, Netherlands is an environmentally friendly diesel-electric vessel ready for installation of wind foil units and battery hybrid systems. These vessels are intended for the transport of general cargo inland as well as in coastal waters of Europe.





“This partnership aligns with our core values of sustainability and innovation, and we are excited to contribute to the development of more eco-friendly transportation solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Wilson with the potential for more future orders,” Madhu S Nair, chairman & managing director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), who is also the chairman of UCSL, said.



