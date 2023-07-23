



Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have said that 665 terror attacks were reported in the province between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023. This also includes 15 suicide bombs, The Dawn reported.





In North Waziristan tribal district alone, 140 terror operations comprising eight suicide bombings, 37 IED and three hand grenade explosions, five rocket attacks, and 85 fire incidents were reported, according to the list of "Motive Wise Terrorism Incidents" published by the provincial police, according to The Dawn.





The list, a copy of which is available with Dawn, said 81 terror attacks took place in the Dera Ismail Khan district and they included 70 firing incidents, seven IED and two grenade explosions, and one suicide and rocket attack each, The Dawn reported.





The Dawn is a Pakistani Daily that provides information on social, economic, financial and security updates in Pakistan.





The document reveals most of these incidents occurred in North Waziristan, DI Khan





It added that the Peshawar district reported 56 acts of militancy, including 19 guns, 25 grenades, eight IEDs, and two suicide and rocket attacks each.





The document revealed that 55 terror activities took place in Bajaur tribal district and they included 21 guns, four grenades and 30 IED attacks, while the South Waziristan tribal district recorded 49 such attacks, including 33 guns, 13 IEDs and one rocket, The Dawn reported.





It said terrorists carried out 48 attacks in Khyber and Lakki Marwat districts each.





The list revealed that 30 gun and 11 IED attacks were reported in Khyber, while 19 and six grenade explosions occurred in Lakki Marwat and Khyber respectively.





According to it, the Tank district recorded 39 acts of militancy and 29 of them were gun attacks, seven IED and two grenade attacks, and one suicide blast, The Dawn reported.





Bannu district reported 38 such terror acts during the period, including one suicide blast and 22 guns, three rockets, five grenades and seven IED attacks.





The document said 21 terror hits were reported in the Kohat district and they included 13 grenade attacks and three IED blasts and five gun attacks, while 10 guns, one grenade and five IED attacks took place in the Swat district, The Dawn reported.





It added that Mohmand tribal district recorded 13 guns and one grenade attack and the Mardan district six grenade, two IED and five gun attacks from June 18, 2022, to June 18, 2023.





The list also revealed that 11 terror activists, including five guns, one IED and five grenade attacks, were reported in Charsadda. In contrast, four grenade explosions and two gun attacks occurred in the Nowshera district during the period.





It said five grenade explosions were reported in the Swabi district, four gun attacks in Lower Dir, and two gun and two grenade hits in the Hangu district, The Dawn reported.





The police document also revealed two acts of militancy in Upper Dir, Orakzai and Karak districts each, a gun and a grenade attack in Karak, two gun attacks in Orakzai and a grenade and an IED attack in Upper Dir, a gun attack in Abbottabad district, and one IED blast in Chitral, Tank and Malakand district each between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023.







