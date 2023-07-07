



New Delhi: In a major success to Centre's 'Zero Terror' agenda with the ongoing intermittent operations of security forces against terrorists, there has been over 78 per cent decline in the number of terrorists neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months this year compared to the corresponding period in 2022.





As per a figure collated by one of the security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, accessed by ANI, a total of 27 terrorists were neutralized in different operations conducted between January 1 to July 5 this year while the number of terrorists killed in the same corresponding period remained 125 in 2022.





This year's last six month's data also showed that a total of eight Local Terrorists (LTs) and 19 Foreign Terrorists (FTs) were killed by security forces in over two dozen operations, while 91 LTs and 34 FTs were neutralized between January to June last year.





If we compare both this year's and last year's first six-month figure, there has been over 91 per cent and 44 per cent decline in the killing of LTs and FTs respectively.





These terrorists mostly belong to outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, its offshoot The Resistance Front, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The data indicates that the terror activities and infiltration of foreign terrorists have been decreasing day-by-day in Jammu and Kashmir with even more focussed anti-terror operations being conducted by the security forces--Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Police-- since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.





Considering the current data, the number of terrorists killed by security forces this year might get the lowest. A total of 187 terrorists were killed and 111 counter-terror operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022 while 180 terrorists were killed and 95 counter-terror operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.







