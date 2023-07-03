



As per Bollywood grapevine Hrithik Roshan is flying the formidable Su-30MKI ‘Flanker-H’ super jets in a movie. The film was shot in various locations and has a budget of Rs. 250 crores. It’s expected to provide a ‘Top Gun’-like viewing experience.





The ‘Fighter’ is India’s first aerial action film. It features Roshan and Deepika Padukone as air force pilots, with Anil Kapoor as the Air-Officer-Commanding [AoC]. Roshan trained extensively on simulators to prepare for his role. The film’s release is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see if Roshan can replicate the success of Top Gun.





Indian Su-30MKI





The Soviet-era MiG-21s are being replaced by the Sukhois in the Indian Air Force. These planes are equipped with India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. These aircraft are powered by two Al-31FP turbojet engines, allowing a maximum flight range of 3,000 km, which can be extended to 8,000 km with in-flight refuelling.





India started using the Su-30MKI in 2000, buying 140 from Russia. In 2002, a new variant was made by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Currently, there are over 270 of these aircraft in the Air Force. Even without the BrahMos, the Sukhois outperformed the F-16s during the Cope India 2005 joint wargames. This debunked the myth that India, using Soviet technology, couldn’t compete with the West.





Observers noted the high performance of the Indian fighter jets, despite the exercise parameters being designed for closer-range combat. There is concern about the increasing sophistication of Russian-made combat aircraft, especially with China also using their own version of Sukhois.







