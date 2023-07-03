Ramban: Additional Director General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh on Sunday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and took stock of security at the transit camp in the Banihal area and en-route national highway in the district for the on-going Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, 2023.





The main aim of the visit was to conduct an on-the-spot review of the security arrangements planned by the district administration concerned for the smooth and incident-free conduct of the two-month-long yatra, said an official statement.





"During the security review, threadbare discussions were held on various security elements at different places of deployment i.e. Langer security, Lodgment centres security, route deployment, ROP and area domination etc, from Udhampur to Jawhar Tunnel", said the statement.





The release further stated that the ADGP also called upon the supervisory officers to ensure that manpower so earmarked for such essential duties be personally briefed by them regarding the nature and importance of duties to be performed by them in the hilly terrain areas.





Mukesh Singh called upon the officers of the police, Army, CPF, intelligence agencies and civil administration to work in a close coordination manner so that no inconvenience is caused to Yatries coming from all over the country.





He also reviewed the additional security measures being taken at the National Highway. He also discussed the traffic management on the National Highway with the traffic wing officers.





The ADGP Jammu was accompanied by DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma, DIG Traffic Range Jammu Shridhar Patil and other senior police officers.





Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed arrangements put in place for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.





The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, took stock of food and lodging of the pilgrims, security, functioning of Joint Control Room, langer stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, installation of mobile toilets, fire tenders and emergency services.





The Lt Governor directed the officials to increase the manpower for health, sanitation and other essential services. He welcomed pilgrims from across the country who have arrived at Yatri Niwas for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage. During the interaction, the Lt Governor also enquired about the facilities.







