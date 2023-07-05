



New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) of India, on Wednesday, participated in the 9th meeting of the heads of border authorities of the competent bodies of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kazakhstan.





Taking to Twitter, BSF said, "Indian Delegation led by Director General, Border Security Force of India participated in the 9th Meeting of the Heads of Border Authorities of the Competent Bodies of the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on 5th July 2023 in Almaty, Kazakhstan."





Notably, Kazakhstan is set to take over the chairmanship of the SCO from July 2023 until July 2024, following the upcoming SCO summit under Indian Presidency on July 4.





Yesterday, the leaders of the SCO Member States held the meeting of the Council of Heads of State in video conference format and the member countries called for greater effectiveness of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a key platform for discussing the international trade agenda and adopting the regulations of the multilateral trading system," the Ministry of External Affairs said in their release.





However, they emphasized the need for early implementation of an inclusive reform of the organization, focusing on the issues of its development and adaptation to modern economic realities, as well as, effective implementation of the functions of monitoring, negotiation and settlement of disputes.





The Member States affirm the significance of further improving and reforming the architecture of global economic governance and will consistently advocate and strengthen an open, transparent, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system based on the World Trade Organization (WTO) principles and rules.





It will promote the development of an open world economy, ensure equitable market access, and oppose protectionist measures and trade restrictions contrary to the WTO principles that undermine the multilateral trading system and threaten the global economy.





They later stressed that the unilateral application of economic sanctions other than those approved by the UN Security Council is incompatible with the principles of international law and has a negative impact on third countries and international economic relations.





"Reaffirming their support for China's "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI) initiative, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan note the ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI," the release said.





The Member States agreed to declare 2024 as the SCO Year of Environment and noted the importance of cooperation in the field of environmental protection, ecological security and prevention of the negative consequences of climate change, development of specially protected nature reserves and eco-tourism.







