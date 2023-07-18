



Bhubaneswar: Speculations regarding a potential defence procurement deal of TEJAS by Argentina from India are high amid the Argentinian Defence Minister, Jorge Taiana’s visit to New Delhi July 17th.





The defence deal revolves around the requirement of 15 units of combat jets by the Argentine Air Force for which India has pitched its indigenously built HAL TEJAS MK-1. Designed and manufactured by the state-owned firm, Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL), TEJAS MK-1 is considered to be one the most compact in the light combat aircraft category.





Some believe it to be an opportunity for India to push the light combat helicopter, HAL Prachand at the negotiation table. However, there is no clarity on the inclusion of the LCH in the deal and India might pick light utility helicopter, HAL Dhruv as a part of the negotiations instead, as the Argentine Air Force has an urgent requirement of Light Utility Helicopters (LUH).





In February earlier this year during the Aero India 2023 show, HAL and the Argentine Air Force signed a maintenance agreement for Argentina’s Aérospatiale SA315B Lama fleet, which was supposed to retire earlier but has gained operational extension due to the agreement.





In June, HAL and Argentina’s aerospace firm FAdeA inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show 2023 to extend cooperation in the field of maintenance, repair, and overhaul. This MoU aimed at fulfilling the requirements following potential sales of HAL-developed platforms to Argentina.





The estimated value of the deal is around INR 8600, which is approximately $ 1.15 billion as per the current 2023 exchange rates and hence has drawn a lot of attention of media without any official confirmation.





The deal, if confirmed will help Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) to extend its reach into the global defence market and enhance its stature reliable defence manufacturer.





The Argentinian Minister of Defence, Jorge Taiana met with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday (18-July-2023).







