



New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday held a meeting with the CEO and President of Rapidus Corporation Atsuyoshi Koike and a team from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The two sides discussed on furthering cooperation between India and Japan in semiconductor design and manufacturing.





Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "Met Mr Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO and President of Rapidus Corporation and a team from the Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry, Govt of Japan. Discussed on furthering Indo-Japan cooperation in semiconductor design and manufacturing."





On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japan's former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Japan-India Association (JIA) Yoshihide Suga. The two leaders held discussions on deepening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in different areas, including parliamentary exchanges, investment and economic ties.





Sharing the details regarding the meeting, PM Modi tweeted, "Glad to receive Mr. @sugawitter, Chairman JIA and former PM of Japan, along with the 'Ganesha group' of Japanese Parliamentarians and @keidanren CEOs. Had an engaging discussion on deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership in different areas, including parliamentary exchanges, investment and economic ties, P2P links, tourism and skill development."





The former Japanese PM had visited India with a delegation of more than 100 members comprising government officials, Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), and members of the "Ganesha no Kai" group of Parliamentarians.





PM Modi had a fruitful interaction with accompanying members of the "Ganesha no Kai" Parliamentary group on strengthening Parliamentary linkages between the two countries, as per a release issued by the Prime Minister's office. They welcomed the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Japan and discussed ways to further strengthen cultural ties between India and Japan.





PM Modi welcomed Keidanren members to India and highlighted widespread reforms undertaken in the country to improve the business ecosystem. He invited Japanese investors to expand their existing investments and explore new avenues of cooperation, as per the release.





Meawhile, Yoshihide Suga has said that it is important to deepen cooperation between India, and Japan as special strategic global partners.





While addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) event, the former Japanese PM said that he will be happy to get suggestions on how the Members of Parliament from both countries can work together to improve bilateral trade and business opportunities.





Yoshihide Suga expressed hope that the delegation of the 'Ganesha' Group of MPs from Japan, visiting India will give further momentum to the India-Japan relationship and will serve as an opportunity to further strengthen the business engagements.







