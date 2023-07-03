



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, on Monday, said that India needs people who are technology-enabled and can present the country's side and help in building its image.





Jaishankar made this remark while addressing the National Institute of Technology (NIT) students as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.





"We need those kinds of people who are future-oriented, technology-enabled, and those who have an understanding of the world, and can present our side and help us in contributing in building our image," said Jaishankar.





Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several changes have taken place in the last nine years, he added.





While referring to Modi's recent visit to the US, Jaishankar said, "If you see the recent US visit of PM Modi, you saw that there were many prime ministers who have visited the US but this visit of PM Modi was different. It was because PM Modi has a different image. He is a senior, experienced, and credible leader. When PM Modi tries something or takes a position, its effect is seen in global politics. In the last 9 years, we have seen big changes in the world initiated by India."





Notably, PM Modi went to the US from June 20 to 23 and during his visit, the Prime Minister met President Joe Biden and also other senior diplomats and officials.





EAM also pointed out that in the last 9 years, everyone has seen that the big changes in the world are initiated by India. He also pointed out that the ideas and decisions of PM Modi have an impact.





He said that during the climate conference in Paris, PM Modi proposed International Solar Alliance, in the UN also the Prime Minister talked about disaster resilience. He further stated that in 2015, it was PM Modi who proposed to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.





"And you all know that Yoga Day has become actually today really a global phenomenon," EAM Jaishankar added.





While addressing the convention, Jaishankar pointed out that globalisation has broken the wall of national and international. He also spoke about the Ukraine war and said that it has impacted the whole world and caused a surge in the prices of petrol and vegetables.





"Now the war is going on in Ukraine... and you see every day that the price of petrol increases and also the price of grains. So you people should understand that time is gone when we used to think that this is our national boundaries, this is India, the world is somewhere outside, and we are sitting at home. Globalization has broken that wall," Jaishankar said.







