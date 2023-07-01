



Washington: India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a meeting with US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi and discussed on taking forward the outcomes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US.





Taking to his Twitter handle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu stated, "Excellent discussion with President & CEO @USISPForum @MukeshAghi on taking forward the India US outcomes from PM @narendramodi's historic State Visit."





Recently, PM Narendra Modi travelled to the US for a four-day State visit. During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.





He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris. PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC and compared the meeting with a "sweet dish" at his farewell address.





During his visit, PM Modi also addressed the US-India Strategic partnership forum (USISPF) in Washington DC. He said that American companies in the last two years have invested around USD 16 billion in India.





PM Modi said, "We have contained fiscal deficit and continuously increasing Capex. Our exports and forex are increasing. Besides, we are creating new records in the FDI. In the last two years, American companies have invested around USD16 billion in India."Underlining that Indian companies are also investing billions of dollars in America, the Prime Minister said, "Indian companies are becoming global. The youth and farmers of America are benefiting from all this. This partnership of India and America is in the interest of both the countries and the people of both the countries."





"The governments of India and America have done the ground work for you. We will continue to do whatever is necessary for this, but now it is your responsibility to play freely and blossom on this ground and whoever plays will blossom. I am sure you will not leave any chance," PM Modi said.





Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) event, he said, "I can confidently say that this partnership is not just of convenience but of conviction, of compassion and of shared commitment for a better future. The foundation of this partnership is you."





He said that the foundation of this partnership is the citizens of the United States and India while addressing the Indian diaspora." Another highlight of this partnership is the overwhelming support for India in the US, across party lines," PM Modi said.







