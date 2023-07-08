



New Delhi: Soldiers from the Punjab Regiment are set to march in Paris. The development marks a historic moment after 107 years, Khalsa Vox reported. The event is reminiscent of the past and demonstrates the enduring ties between India and France.





The absence of Indian soldiers in the 2017 Hollywood film 'Dunkirk' led to disappointment among Indians, particularly those with an interest in military history. The film, based on the Battle of France and the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk during the second world war did not acknowledge the role of Indian soldiers from the British Indian Army in both world wars.





A black-and-white photograph capturing a French woman pinning a flower on an Indian soldier emerged during the release of 'Dunkirk.' Dating back to the First World War, the image showcases the contribution of Indian soldiers, possibly from the Sikh Regiment. More than 100 years later, history comes full circle as soldiers from the Punjab regiment are now part of the Indian Army preparing to leave for France.





The soldiers from the Punjab Regiment will participate in the Bastille Day parade in Paris, scheduled to take place on July 14. This year's parade holds greater significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour on the French National Day.





The Ministry of Defence in a press release said, "The Indian Army contingent comprising of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy. The Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also form part of the fly past during the parade.





It further said, "The Army contingent is being represented by Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations."





The Indian soldiers' visit to France serves as a testament to the enduring bond between the armies of the two nations, dating back to the first world war. More than 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated during the first world war, with nearly 74,000 losing their lives and 67,000 sustained injuries.





Indian soldiers showcased their bravery and made significant contributions to the war effort on French soil. The Punjab regiment has participated in both World Wars and various post-independence operations.





During World War I, the Punjab Regiment received 18 Battle and Theatre Honours, fighting in locations such as Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, Damascus, and France.





During World War II, 2.5 million Indian soldiers made notable contributions in various theatres of the war, including France. Among others, the Punjab Regiment earned 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours. This year's France's Bastille Day parade marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France.





Over the years, India and France have engaged in joint military exercises and shared valuable experiences. The Indian contingent is accompanied by the Rajputana Rifles Regiment Band. The Rajput Regiment has a long and illustrious history as it has participated in various battles across the world. The contributions of the Rajputana Regiment during the second world war were particularly notable.





According to the official statement, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts. PM Modi's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries.








