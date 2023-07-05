India's purported long-range ICBM 'Surya' will have MIRV capabilities





China's range is as long as 14,000 Km as against the present 5,800 Km of India





by Girish Linganna





Regional security dynamics are profoundly affected by a country's missile capabilities. It is crucial to evaluate India and China's missile potentialities because they are two major world powers. Both countries possess all classes of ballistic missiles, anti-satellite capability and anti-ballistic missile defence.





India has developed a robust missile launch program to strengthen its defence capabilities. Its Prithvi series and other long-range missiles have a range of 350 km and are critical in their tactical operations. The Agni series of medium-range ballistic missiles enables India to deter threats with a range of up to 5,000 km. The development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), such as the Agni-V, shows India's desire to expand its range.





India also maintains an assortment of cruise missiles. India's launch accuracy has improved to within 300 km, thanks to the BrahMos and other subsonic cruise missiles developed in collaboration with Russia. Nirbhay, as other supersonic cruise missiles, can cover more ground and attack from various angles.





India has also purchased anti-ship and anti-aircraft weapons to defend its naval waters and airspace. BrahMos and Klub-class anti-ship missiles bolster India's marine defence capability. Anti-aircraft missiles, such as the Akash, S-400 and Barak, bolster Indian air defence.





India possesses both short- and long-range air-to-air missiles (AAMs). India's AAMs with a short range include Python-3, Derby and R-73. The maximum range of these projectiles is 30 km. The Astra, MICA and R-77 are examples of India's medium-range AAMs. These missiles have respective ranges of 100 km and 120 km.





European Meteor Missiles are the existing long-range AAMs in its armament. However, the country is developing missiles ranging from 200 to 300 km—the Astra Mk-2 and MK-3.





The capabilities of China's missile programs have seen significant advancements in recent years. It is equipped with various missiles that can travel short, medium, intermediate and even intercontinental distances. Short-range missiles from China, such as the DF-11 and DF-15, have a range of 800 km each, making them effective regional deterrents. Long-range missiles, like the DF-21 and DF-26, can travel great distances and hit their targets even when they are far from Chinese shores. Additionally, China has hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) in its arsenal.





China's subsonic cruise missiles, such as the CJ-10, have a range of about 1,500 km. China's YJ-18 and YJ-12 supersonic cruise missiles are faster and more manoeuvrable. Chinese anti-ship missiles, such as the YJ-62 and YJ-83, have increased their ranges and guidance systems, allowing China to engage in more one-sided naval combat.





China's airspace is defended by anti-aircraft missiles, such as the HQ-9 and HQ-16. China's arsenal includes short- and long-range AAMs, and they are largely self-developed. The short-range AAMs include PL-5, PL-7 and PL-9, with a range of up to 30 km. The Chinese PL-12 and PL-15 are mid-range AAMs with 120 and 300 km range, respectively. The PL-21 and PL-22 are Chinese-made long-range missiles that reach 400 to 600 km.





Analysis of the two countries' missile capabilities reveals that both India and China have made substantial advancements. Each country uses its own unique systems and technologies for its long-range, intermediate-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles. India has made great strides in developing its own missiles and collaborating with other countries. However, its sophisticated missile program reflects China's regional hegemonic goals.





The capabilities and range of various types of missiles vary greatly. China is strategically superior due to its access to long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles and its abundance of long-range missiles that may be used against its neighbours.





The regional balance of power is altering, as shown by comparing India and China's missile capabilities. There is a real risk of an arms race if both countries continue to invest heavily in their missile technologies. Security concerns arising out of the two countries' advanced missile programs require a delicate balancing act and vigorous diplomatic efforts.





The future of regional security will be determined by the paths of India and China's missile systems. New developments include hypersonic missile enhancements, anti-satellite capability expansion and a heightened focus on cyber warfare. These changes must be closely monitored and precautions taken because of their potential impact on regional security.





With an estimated 2,000-3,000 ballistic missile strength, China possesses a greater missile arsenal than India, which has only 100–200 missiles. As another example, China's cruise missile arsenal dwarfs India's.





Chinese missiles can reach a greater range than India's. The DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile from China has a range of 14,000 km. The Agni-V missile from India has a range of only 5,800 km. China's longest sea-based missile, the JL-2 SLBM, can travel farther than India's Sagarika SLBM, which can only travel 750 km.





Although Indian missile technology lags behind China's, it is quickly developing. India's missile program has made huge strides in recent years, building on decades of development. India may soon deploy the Agni-V missiles now that they are fully operational following the night launch. India is also developing nuclear-powered submarines capable of delivering longer-range SLBMs.





India's long-range missile arsenal is aimed squarely at China. China, on the other hand, requires longer-range missiles to reach the US and Europe.





As both India and China continue to expand their missile systems, it is quite likely that their ongoing arms race will continue into the foreseeable future. A shift in the regional balance of power will be the end result of this. This could have repercussions for the security of the surrounding areas, as both countries could launch attacks deep within the other's territory.







