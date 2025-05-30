



The handover of the first centre fuselage assembly for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by VEM Technologies on May 30, 2025, represents a landmark achievement in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing sector.





This event, held at VEM Technologies’ facility in Hyderabad, was attended by Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and HAL’s Chairman & Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil, among other senior officials.





Notably, this is the first instance where a major sub-assembly for the TEJAS has been manufactured and delivered by a private Indian company, underscoring a significant shift in the defence production ecosystem towards greater private sector participation and self-reliance.





VEM Technologies undertook the manufacturing of the centre fuselage, which is a critical structural component of the aircraft, using a semi-monocoque construction that incorporates both metallic and carbon fibre composite materials.





The assembly comprises 1,595 precision-engineered components, each of which underwent rigorous quality inspections by HAL’s quality assurance teams at every stage of production. The final assembly also received clearances from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), ensuring compliance with stringent military aviation standards. This meticulous process highlights the growing capability of Indian private industry to meet the exacting demands of advanced aerospace manufacturing.





The partnership between HAL and VEM Technologies is seen as a catalyst for accelerating the production of the TEJAS MK-1A, which features significant upgrades such as an AESA radar, advanced avionics, and enhanced combat performance.





Secretary Sanjeev Kumar emphasised that this collaboration, along with the broader involvement of private industry and public sector units, has enabled India to achieve a defence production growth rate of about 10% annually, as well as a notable increase in defence exports. He stressed that national security and sovereignty are contingent upon the ability to manufacture and supply critical spare parts domestically, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers amid global supply chain uncertainties.





HAL’s CMD, Dr. DK Sunil, highlighted the rapid growth of Tier 1 and MSME suppliers in the TEJAS program, which has led to the establishment of a fourth production line for the MK-1A variant, supplementing the existing lines in HAL-Bangalore and HAL-Nashik. This expansion is expected to increase the production rate of the TEJAS, ensuring timely deliveries to the Indian Air Force and supporting the force’s modernization strategy.





HAL’s role as a facilitator has been instrumental in building a robust national aerospace ecosystem, providing private partners with critical inputs such as jigs, fixtures, tools, and technical know-how. As a result, companies like L&T, Alpha Tocol, TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), VEM Technologies, and Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) are now capable of producing complex sub-assemblies including centre fuselages, fuel drop tanks, pylons, rear fuselages, wings, fins, rudders, and air intakes.





The TEJAS Division has already received several structural modules in the MK-1A configuration, including air intake assemblies, rear fuselage assemblies, loom assemblies, and fin and rudder assemblies, reflecting the increasing integration of private sector contributions into the production process. HAL plans to extend this outsourcing model to future projects, leveraging the expertise of Indian industry to reinforce its in-house capabilities and ensure a resilient supply chain.





In line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), HAL continues to drive indigenisation efforts across the aerospace and defence sector. The organisation has partnered with over 6,300 Indian vendors, including 2,448 MSMEs, supporting thousands of skilled jobs and contributing to a robust domestic supply chain.





In the last three years alone, HAL has placed orders worth ₹13,763 crore with Indian vendors and is actively pursuing the indigenisation of complex aircraft systems and critical components across platforms. This comprehensive approach not only strengthens India’s defence manufacturing base but also positions the country as a key player in the global aerospace industry.





PIB







