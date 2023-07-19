



Scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully completed another manoeuvre to raise Chandrayaan-3’s orbit further away from Earth.





ISRO said: “The mission is on schedule. The third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-Bound Perigee Firing) is performed successfully.”





However, details on the current orbit the spacecraft was in or how long the on-board thrusters were fired for and other details were not revealed by the space agency.





“The next firing is planned for July 20, 2023, between 2pm and 3pm,” ISRO said.





In a latest tweet, ISRO said:” The spacecraft has attained a 51,400 km x 228 km orbit, as planned”.





On Sunday, ISRO had completed a minor operation — firing the thrusters for about 42 seconds and putting the spacecraft’s perigee (closest point to Earth) “The spacecraft is now in 41,603 km x 226 km orbit,” ISRO said more than a day after the manoeuvre was done.





Earlier, scientists had on Saturday completed the first Earth-bound manoeuvre to increase the altitude and took Chandrayaan-3 further away from Earth in its 3.8-lakh-km journey towards Moon.







